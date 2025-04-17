Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FNF opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.