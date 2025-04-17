Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.73. 2,973,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

