Barclays Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $35.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 157.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

