Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,347 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,280. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $160.51 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.