Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 758 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

