Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $889,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

