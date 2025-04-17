Rep. Tim Moore Sells Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 10th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/7/2025.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE F opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

