Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $734.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $820.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

