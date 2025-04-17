Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Yelp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YELP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,933. Yelp has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,029,667. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 347.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 124,561 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

