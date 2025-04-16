Verisail Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,561 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VBR stock opened at $173.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
