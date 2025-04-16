iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.