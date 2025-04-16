The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after purchasing an additional 875,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $353.61 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.38. The firm has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

