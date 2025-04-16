Defense Stocks To Research – April 16th

Boeing, Citigroup, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, and Northrop Grumman are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares of companies that manufacture or supply equipment, technology, and services for national defense and military purposes. These companies may produce items such as aircraft, missiles, cybersecurity systems, or communication devices, and they often benefit from government contracts and increased defense spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,760. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,390,447. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $11.41 on Wednesday, hitting $480.99. The company had a trading volume of 480,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NOC stock traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.51. The company had a trading volume of 331,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,032. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.76.

