Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Prologis updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.810 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 624,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

