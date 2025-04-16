Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,072.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 168,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 261,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

