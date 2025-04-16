Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in nVent Electric stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NVT traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. 1,809,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,721. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

