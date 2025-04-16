Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%.
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %
OZK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,328. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.01%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
