Emmett Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 837,373 PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 837,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. PlayAGS comprises about 8.7% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 1.52.

PlayAGS Company Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

