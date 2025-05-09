TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 285,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

