Empyrean Capital Partners LP Acquires 175,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabre by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,328,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 75,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 42,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.54 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

