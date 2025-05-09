Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,644 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

