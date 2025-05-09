Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 215.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.