621,400 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Acquired by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 621,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,068,000. Amentum makes up about 2.4% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $21.34 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

