EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,048.55.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,410 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $975.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $843.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

