FJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 371,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.59% of SB Financial Group worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.29. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

(Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.