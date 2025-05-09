Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 785.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700,000 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up 1.9% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $42,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Altice USA by 120.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,617.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

