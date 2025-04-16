FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 447.4% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 253,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.