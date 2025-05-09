Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 970,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,373 shares during the period. Kyndryl accounts for 10.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kyndryl by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 669,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of KD opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

