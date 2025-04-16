Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 758.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

