Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $247.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.58.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.