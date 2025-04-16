Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,007 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,830,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 362,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GNR opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

