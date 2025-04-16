Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

SMCO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

