Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Plans Dividend of $0.63

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 70.3% increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.