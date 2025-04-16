Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Plans Dividend of $0.63

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 70.3% increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock remained flat at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
About Banca Mediolanum
