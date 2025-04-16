Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of UGI worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

