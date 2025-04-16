Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $174.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.