Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $220.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

