Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on D.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.86. The firm has a market cap of C$261.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$23.04.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
