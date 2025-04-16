Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. Hsbc Global Res raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BZLFY stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

