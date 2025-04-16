Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMG stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

