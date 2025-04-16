ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 276.2% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.