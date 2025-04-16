MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance
MCBS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,367. The stock has a market cap of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.
MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
