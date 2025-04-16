MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

MetroCity Bankshares has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

MCBS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,367. The stock has a market cap of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.