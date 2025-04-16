Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $55.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
