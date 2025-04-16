Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

