Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 6.0 %

Newegg Commerce stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

