Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,889 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTBA. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTBA opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13.

Simplify MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

