Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,732,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,282,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.