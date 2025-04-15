Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.23 and its 200 day moving average is $348.64. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.33.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

