Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 29,000 Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.
Trio Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of TPET stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -7.73. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.39.
Trio Petroleum Company Profile
