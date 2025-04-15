Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 29,000 Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Trio Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of TPET stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -7.73. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Further Reading

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

