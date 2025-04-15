Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.