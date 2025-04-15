Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Should You Sell?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 226.50 ($2.99). Approximately 386,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 653,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.45).

Next 15 Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £233.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.92.

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Analysts forecast that Next 15 Group plc will post 60.4827586 EPS for the current year.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

