Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,753 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,307 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 331,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

